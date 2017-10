Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last year, we gave $5,000 to Brooklyn Gardens Elementary School in East New York as part of our Fuel My School competition.

What difference did it make for them? Our Lisa Mateo paid them a visit to find out. And now, we're doing it again!

This time, your school could win $10,000. You have just a few days left to enter, here: PIX11.com/fuelmyschool