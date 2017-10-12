Coney Island mom says she has the worst bathroom in the city

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Amanda Austin lives in the Coney Island Houses and says she has the worst bathroom in the five boroughs.

“It’s a bad bathroom for my babies. My bathroom is a total disaster,” Austin said.

Austin has four children, all under the age of 5, and she says bathtime is a nightmare.

“I have to get them in and out as soon as possible and my oldest son says, ‘Mommy, I can’t use the bathroom,'” Austin said.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says:

“We strive to provide our residents with the safe, clean homes they deserve and are deeply disappointed we fell short here. Staff is onsite now urgently trying to repair this leak.”

