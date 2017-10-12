Boy, 4, accidentally shoots, kills grandfather: sheriff

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff says a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his grandfather with a gun he found on the tailgate of the man’s truck.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Randy Cartwright said in a news release that deputies were called to a rural area about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said 57-year-old Danny Patrick of Elizabeth City had been shooting a rifle with his grandson and at some point, the boy fired a shot, killing the man.

The sheriff said in an email that Patrick was shot in the face.

The boy then walked to a nearby home, where Robin Francis said the boy told her his grandfather was dead.

Deputies found Patrick dead at the scene.

Family members contacted this week did not want to talk about the shooting.