PATERSON, N.J. — A body was found lying in the driveway of a New Jersey bus terminal in the middle of the night Thursday, authorities said.

The discovery was made about 2:25 a.m. at the Broadway Bus Terminal in Paterson, according to New Jersey Transit.

Someone had called police to say they'd found what appeared to be an adult man lying on the ground. Officers arrived and determined the man was dead.

The deceased has not been identified, and the circumstances surrounding his death are unknown.