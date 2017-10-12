× Actress Keke Palmer opens up with ‘I Don’t Belong To You’

A sometimes serious, often hilarious, and always inspiring guide that encourages young women to live a life full of ownership, confidence, and freedom from singer and popular Scream Queens and Grease Live! Actress Keke Palmer, delightfully illustrated in four colors with Keke’s favorite inspirational quotes, journal entries, and memes.

As a successful singer, actress, and talk show host, Keke has always used her huge social media following as a platform for real talk about the issues that matter to her generation, but now she is speaking out candidly and for the first time about the secrets, struggles, and practices that have guided her to succeed.

On the surface, it may appear that Keke has it made, but under the success, she has grappled with the same issues all young women wrestle with — identity, pressure, self-worth, love, sexuality, heartbreak, and family.

With this in mind, she created “I Don’t Belong To You”—an inspirational guide that encourages young women to change their mindset and live with more freedom, confidence, and love as they navigate the rough terrain of the twenty-first century.

Full of revealing stories from Keke’s personal and professional life, this book tackles twelve topics—sexuality, race, anxiety, success, bullying, and body image to name a few—with refreshing honesty.

Within each chapter are quotes, texts, song lyrics, and funny memes that have inspired her; and practices that can help you stay on a path of always growing, never grown.

With a voice of empathy, tough love, and determination, Keke speaks about the challenges and triumphs she has experienced on her journey to finding her own voice and creating a beautiful life.

“I Don’t Belong To You” is the motivation you need to move past pain and fear to lead a life full of creativity, spirituality, passion, and unlimited success.