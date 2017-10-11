Woman attempts to kidnap baby in stroller in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS — A woman attempted to kidnap another woman’s baby Wednesday morning in Brooklyn, police said.

The baby’s mother was pushing the 13-month-old child in a stroller on Eastern Parkway just before 9 a.m., officials said. She stopped in front of the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters and briefly stepped inside, leaving the baby in the stroller outside.

A 26-year-old woman walked up and took the child, an NYPD spokesperson said. She started to walk away and made it just a few feet before the mom noticed and called out. Other people on the street stopped the would-be baby snatcher and returned the child.

The woman was taken into custody, police said. Charges are pending a possible medical evaluation.

The baby was not hurt in the incident.