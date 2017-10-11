Police nab Brooklyn rape suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — His head was down low and he didn't respond to the shouts of reporters' questions — 26-year-old Keith Wiggins was being led out of the Special Victims Unit at the 77th Precinct in Brooklyn, where he had been charged with rape, criminal assault, and menacing.

Wiggins was picked out of a police lineup by three women who claimed he sexually attacked them early Tuesday morning in the East New York section of the borough.

In the first incident, police say Wiggins raped a 29-year-old woman at gunpoint, telling her afterwards that he didn't hurt her because she complied with his sexual demands.

Before running off, he made the woman show him an identification card which he photographed. He had her count to 50 as he took off, only to strike about half an hour later.

His next target was a 15-year-old girl, who escaped from his clutches. But less than an hour later a 26-year-old woman was attacked and forced to perform a sexual act on him.

Police managed to track down Wiggins, who they arrested near Kennedy Airport where he was returning a rental car. They never recovered the gun his victims said he used in the attacks. Women I spoke to in East New York, expressed relief that another sexual predator is off the street, but expressed the feel that they still live in a dangerous area, and there is a need for more security.

Wiggins was due to be arraigned sometime Thursday in Brooklyn Criminal Court.