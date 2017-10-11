Police arrest man who allegedly attacked three women in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, BROOKLYN – A man has been charged for the rape and assault of three women in Brooklyn.

Keith Wiggins, 26, was arrested at a rental car company at JFK Airport Tuesday for allegedly attacking three women in under two hours in Brooklyn.

In the first incident, Wiggins approached a 29-year-old woman on her way to work and pulled out a silver firearm on Fountain Avenue near Linden Boulevard around 6:50 a.m., police said.

He then allegedy forced her behind a truck and raped her at gunpoint then ran away, according to police.

Less than half an hour later, at 7:19 a.m., the suspect approached a 15-year-old girl walking on Lincoln Avenue toward Sutter Avenue. He lifted his shirt, exposing the gun, and told the teenager, "I will shoot you," police said.

The girl was able to run away and call 911.

At about 8:40 a.m., it was believed to be that the same individual involved in the earlier attacks approached a woman outside her front door and asked for directions. When she ignored him, he allegedly pulled out a gun and pushed her back inside the home, police said. Once inside the lobby, he forced her to perform a sex act, according to police.

Wiggins was taken into custody Tuesday and has been charged with rape, menacing, and two counts of performing a criminal sex act.

Police said they have not retrieved a firearm from Wiggins.