NYC rapper Princess Nokia takes credit for throwing hot soup at subway rider shouting racial slurs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN – NYC rapper Princess Nokia took to Twitter early Wednesday, saying she was the woman captured on video throwing soup in the face of a man hurling racial slurs at L train riders earlier this week.

"Yes I threw hot soup in this mans face and kicked him off off the train, and kicked in the face. Any other racists wanna try us again?" the 25-year-old Harlem artist tweeted.

In a slew of tweets, Princess Nokia, born Destiny Frasqueri, recounted the incident.

"This bigot called a group of teenage boys 'niggers' on the train so I stood up and slapped him and everybody on the train backed me up," she stated. "I be damned if i let some drunk bigot call a group of young teenage boys racist names and allow him to get away with it ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿."

And yes I threw hot soup in this mans face and kicked him off off the train , and kicked in the face.

Any other racists wanna try us again? https://t.co/T6BpDMENIj — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

But I be damned if i let some drunk bigot call a group of young teenage boys racist names and allow him to get away with it ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

The apparently intoxicated, Lime-A-Rita holding man, then directed the racial slur at Princess Nokia, at which time she said other men on the train held her hand and comforted her.

"Although painful and humiliating we stood together and kicked this disgusting racist off the train so we could ride in peace away from him," she tweeted.

The act of blatant racism was "heartbreaking to witness," Princess Nokia wrote, adding she took a risk to stand up to the racist, especially as a young woman.

I witness blatant racism in public constanly, and it is heartbreaking to witness such hatred and bigotry go Un defended — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

It take alot of risks trying to stand up to racist & bigots. Putting yourself in potential danger is scary ASF, esp as a young women — Princess Nokia (@princessnokia) October 11, 2017

The unidentified straphanger was captured on cellphone video aggressively screaming about his rights, and alleged career as a lawyer, as he shouted racial slurs.

"First amendment, first amendment, n****r, n****r, n****r, n****r, n****r, n****r, n****r, n****r" he shouted at one point in a sing-songy voice while jumping up and down.

A fellow rider attempted to hold the man back as he continued the hateful rant.

Once the subway arrived as a stop, riders banded together to push the man off the train. That's when video captured Princess Nokia throwing a thick yellow soup in his face.

40.678178 -73.944158