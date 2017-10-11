NYC man arrested for allegedly threatening Colorado company with ‘Las Vegas repeat’

MANHATTAN — A man has been arrested for making threats against a Colorado-based company and its employees while invoking the massacre in Las Vegas, where 58 people were fatally shot, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York said Wednesday.

Victor Casillas, 34, a midtown Manhattan resident, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making threats and attempting to extort money from a company located in Colorado between Sept. 26 and Oct. 4.

The emailed threats, in summary, stated Casillas would murder one or more employees of the company if his demands for money were not met, the Attorney’s Office states.

“Get ready for a Las Vegas repeat (final warning. … I still have not received my God damn funds… a–holes… well get ready for Las Vegas part 2 …. maybe today you will meet you maker,” were among the threats officials say Casillas sent to the company.

Casillas also claimed to have traveled to Colorado, and identified several employees by name in his threats. One of the employee’s names was suffixed with the word “decapitation,” the Attorney’s Office stated.

“Please tell loved ones to start picking out a nice beautiful casket and plan a decent funeral,” he allegedly threatened.

Casillas’ IP address and GPS location were among the tools to locate him, according to the Attorney’s Office.

Fifty-eight people were killed and more than 500 others injured the night of Oct. 1 when Stephen Paddock opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas. The shooter killed himself before responders could apprehend him.