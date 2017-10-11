NJ teen shocked on railroad equipment; falls onto tracks

METUCHEN, N.J. — A New Jersey teen fell about 30 feet onto railroad tracks after climbing a high voltage line, according to police.

Officers say the 17-year-old from Edison was shocked. It happened behind St. Joseph’s High School in Metuchen around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The teen touched a high-voltage line that was above a steel railroad trestle, police say.

Police found him injured at the scene. Paramedics treated the teen there and then transported him to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

His condition and the extent of his injuries are not yet known. The teen’s name has also not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Metuchen police at 732-767-1147.