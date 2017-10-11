New Jersey school district closes schools after mold found in one school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. — Schools are closed for the rest of the week for one New Jersey district. Officials say they need to test for mold in the buildings.

Angry parents and students filled the Williamstown High School Auditorium Monday night. The meeting was so over attended, the fire marshall had to ask some people to leave.

Parents demanded answers at the emergency meeting after mold was found inside Holly Glen Elementary School.

"You’re putting the kids health at risk. You don’t have a damn bit of information to tell me these kids are safe," said one parent at the meeting.

"We want to make sure everything is the way it should be so everybody feels comfortable," said Monroe Township Public Schools Superintendent Charles Earling.

But comfort is the last thing people in the town are feeling. Frustrated parents feel the school’s actions are too little too late.

“I'm really upset the kids are off school for a week. You had all summer to test for everything, and now they're out of school,” said parent Carol Iannaco.

Earling said the tests confirming mold only came back last week. Other parents argued that this has been a problem for years.

Officials had originally planned to bus kids to other districts. But with the schools already closed, they are asking parents and students just to be patient.

"If we find anything we’re gonna get it all cleaned up then move forward,” Earling said. He too wants to get the kids back to school.