Man allegedly masturbates on train station platform: police

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan – Police are asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself on the train platform in Manhattan.

Police said a man was sitting on a platform bench inside the Grand Street B/D train station on Sept. 18 and was allegedly masturbating.

A 37-year-old woman observed the incident and tried to confront the man, telling him to stop, police said.

The man fled the station when the woman approached him, said police.

The individual is described as a white male, 40 to 50 years old, partially bald, and was last seen wearing a black and purple long-sleeved shirt with black pants and black shoes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).