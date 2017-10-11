‘Insane’ Trump has ‘lit the wick of war’: North Korea

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s “insane” statements at the United Nations have “lit the wick of a war,” a North Korean official told a Russian news agency Wednesday.

North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho spoke to Russia’s TASS news agency about the hostile relationship.

“With his bellicose and insane statement at the United Nations, Trump, you can say, has lit the wick of a war against us,” the leader said, according to translations by Reuters and The Intercept. “We need to settle the final score, only with a hail of fire, not words.”

The foreign minister referred to Trump’s first address to the United States General Assembly, made last month.

“Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime,” the president said. “The United States is ready, willing and able but hopefully this will not be necessary. That’s what the United Nations is all about. That’s what the United Nations is for.”

Within days, the foreign minister said Trump’s statement was a declaration of war.

The nations’ leaders have gone back and forth since, with Trump making several cryptic statements.

Over the weekend, the president said 25 years of agreements with North Korea is “making fools” of U.S. negotiators, and that, “only one thing will work.” A day prior, while posing for a photo with his senior military leaders, he stated it was “the calm before the storm.”

North Korea’s foreign minister on Wednesday also described his nation’s nuclear weapons as a “sword of justice.”

He said the North’s strategic forces have “inexhaustible power that won’t leave aggressor state America unpunished.” Ri added, according to Associated Press translation, that North Korea’s “army and people are persistently demanding to settle the final score with the Americans with a fiery hail, not words.”