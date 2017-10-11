Man, 91, dies after being tied up with 100-year-old wife during Brooklyn home invasion

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A 91-year-old man has died and his 100-year-old wife was injured after being tied up during a home invasion robbery in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at their home on Decatur Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn.

Police say it appears the husband and wife were tied up at some point.

The couple was transported to the hospital where the husband died a short time later. The wife is in stable condition.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry. No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.

