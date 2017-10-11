How to make a pumpkin spice latte at home

Pumpkin spice is the unofficial flavor of fall, and these days it seems like every major coffee shop sells some version of the famous pumpkin spice latte. But buying a PSL every day adds up.

Lucky for you, making your own pumpkin spice latte at home takes just a few simple ingredients and every day cooking utensils. The following recipe was originally created by the Food Network:

Ingredients

Milk

Pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)

Sugar

Pumpkin pie spice

Vanilla extract

Hot espresso or coffee

Whipped cream (optional)

Kitchen tools

Microwave safe bowl

Measuring cup

Whisk

Plastic wrap

Mug

Directions