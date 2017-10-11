How to make a pumpkin spice latte at home

Pumpkin spice is the unofficial flavor of fall, and these days it seems like every major coffee shop sells some version of the famous pumpkin spice latte. But buying a PSL every day adds up.
Lucky for you, making your own pumpkin spice latte at home takes just a few simple ingredients and every day cooking utensils. The following recipe was originally created by the Food Network:
Ingredients
- Milk
- Pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
- Sugar
- Pumpkin pie spice
- Vanilla extract
- Hot espresso or coffee
- Whipped cream (optional)
Kitchen tools
- Microwave safe bowl
- Measuring cup
- Whisk
- Plastic wrap
- Mug
Directions
- Pour 1 cup of milk in a microwave safe bowl.
- Add 2 tablespoons of pumpkin puree. Make sure you are not adding pumpkin pie filling.
- Add 1 tablespoon of sugar.
- Add ¼ teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice.
- Add ¼ teaspoon of pure vanilla extract.
- Put a sheet of plastic wrap over your bowl. Poke a few small holes in the wrap before placing the bowl in your microwave for 1 to 2 minutes.
- Take the bowl out of the microwave and whisk all of your ingredients until your mixture looks foamy – about 30 seconds.
- Pour a ¼ cup of hot espresso or brewed coffee into a mug of your choice. Then, add your mixture.
- Enjoy your pumpkin spice latte! You can add whipped cream and extra pumpkin spice seasoning on top to make your drink look extra festive.