Friday is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. NY state, local elections

NEW YORK — Friday is the last day to register to vote in the November state and local election, when New York’s mayorship will be decided.

Election day is on Nov. 7, but New Yorkers must register to vote by Oct. 13 if they want their choices counted. State residents can confirm their voting status online.

Here are three ways to register to vote:

Online:

Residents can visit the MYDMV website and, after signing in or creating in account, fill out the appropriate information in the Electronic Voter Registration Application.

In Person:

New Yorkers can register to vote at local board of elections or state agencies participating in the National Voter Registration Act, including the DMV. Residents registering in person must bring a physical copy of the New York voter registration form with them.

Board of Elections offices, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. are located in each borough:

Bronx: 1780 Grand Concourse, 5th Floor

Brooklyn: 345 Adams Street, 4th Floor

Manhattan: 200 Varick Street, 10th Floor

Queens: 118-35 Queens Boulevard

Staten Island: 1 Edgewater Plaza, 4th Floor

By Mail:

Registration by mail must be postmarked no later than Oct. 12 and received by the board of elections no later than Oct. 18 for eligibility in voting. New Yorkers can fill out a registration form and mail it to their local New York County Board of Elections location.