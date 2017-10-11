Facebook, Instagram are down for some users

NEW YORK — Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users Wednesday.

Nearly 3,500 users reported facing issues with Facebook — with 44 percent experiencing a total blackout, 38 percent saying they are unable to login and 17 percent reporting they cannot access the Facebook app, according to downdetector.com.

About the same number of Instagram users reported issues to the website — with 59 percent unable to see their newsfeed, 21 percent unable to login and 18 percent unable to access its website.

Naturally, many are taking to Twitter:

Facebook goes down for a few minutes. Global productivity skyrockets. The planet is saved!!! — Philip Pilalas (@Ppilalas) October 11, 2017