Broken doors at Bronx building making families nervous

Kimberly Abrams lives at the Sotomayor Houses in the Bronx and says for months her building has had a big problem.

"The door locks to the two main entrance doors to my building have been broken. It's been four months. They don't do a damn thing," Abrams said.

She said in addition to broken doors, there are always piles of trash at the front door.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says:

"Our residents deserve safe, clean buildings, and we must do better. Staff are on site now repairing the front door and cleared the garbage in front of the building.”

