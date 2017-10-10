Woman raped, 2nd sexually assaulted in home and teen threatened with gun in Brooklyn: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A man who raped a woman on her way to work, sexually assaulted another after forcing his way into her home and threatened a 15-year-old girl with a gun, all in the span of two hours Tuesday morning, is being sought in Brooklyn, according to police.

In the first incident, the man approached a woman, 29, on her way to work and pulled out a silver firearm on Fountain Avenue near Linden Boulevard around 6:50 a.m., police said.

He then forced her behind a truck and raped her at gunpoint, according to police.

The man fled, and at 7:19 a.m. approached a 15-year-old girl walking on Lincoln Avenue toward Sutter Avenue.

He lifted his shirt, exposing the gun, and told the teenager, “I will shoot you,” police said.

The girl ran away and called 911.

Then around 8:40 a.m. a man approached a woman closing a residence’s door.

He asked for directions, and when she attempted to ignore him, he displayed a firearm and forced her inside the home, police said.

Once inside, he forced her to perform a sex act, according to police.

The same man is suspected in all three incidents, which happened within miles of one another, police said.

The man sought is described as being in his 20s or 30s, standing 5 foot 4 inches tall and last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweater.

In one incident he was seen fleeing in a black Dodge Caravan with Florida plates, police said.