For those who want to get in the fall spirit without leaving the city limits, grab your MetroCard and hop on the subway for these fall events:

New York City Wine and Food Festival (Oct. 12 - 15)

New York Botanical Garden's Giant Pumpkin Weekend (Oct. 21 - 22)

Brooklyn Botanic Garden's Ghouls & Gourds event (Oct. 28)

Pumpkin picking, hay rides and cornstalk maze at Decker Farm in Staten Island (October weekends)

Haunted Lanterns Tours at Fort Totten Park in Queens (Oct. 27 - 28)

Halloween Pumpkin Flotilla in Central Park (Oct. 29)