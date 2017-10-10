Teacher arrested for alleged sexual abuse of student in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A Brooklyn teacher has been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a teenage student, authorities said.

Mervyn Affoon, 65, faces charges of sexual abuse, forcible touching, criminal sex act and acting in a manner injurious to a child younger than 17, police said. He was taken into custody about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Affoon worked at Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn. A man by the same name is listed as a business teacher at that high school’s Academy of Hospitality and Tourism, according to the school’s website.

A spokesman for the city’s Department of Education said Affoon “was immediately removed from the classroom and reassigned away from students” pending the outcome of the investigation.

“These disturbing allegations have absolutely no place in our schools and represent behavior that violates the trust of students and families,” the spokesman said in a statement.

PIX11’s source said Affoon is accused of having sex with a boy at the school, who was 16 at the time of the alleged abuse and is 17 years old now, adding that the suspected sexual encounters began in March and picked up again last month.

The teen told his parents what happened and the teacher was arrested, the source said.