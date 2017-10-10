Person struck by vehicle, critically injured in Brooklyn crash; buses delays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A person was struck by a vehicle and critically injured near a Brooklyn bus stop Tuesday morning, according to FDNY.

The incident happened near a bus stop at Utica and Church avenues in East Flatbush.

A white van was on the curb, and multiple police vehicles remained on scene, AIR11 footage showed as of 8:10 a.m.

The incident was reported as a child being struck, FDNY said, but officials have not confirmed the victim's age.

B46 and B46-SBS buses are running with delays in both directions, according to the NYC Transit Twitter account.

