Person dead, 2nd critical in Queens home fire: FDNY

FOREST HILLS, Queens — One person is dead and a second has been hospitalized in critical condition after a fire broke out at a Queens home Tuesday, according to FDNY.

Fire officials responded to a blaze on 66th Avenue between Grand Central Parkway and 111th Street around 10:20 a.m.

One person was found dead at the home, where flames raged on the second floor of the three-story building, FDNY said.

A second person was hospitalized in critical condition, according to FDNY.

Twelve fire units, including 60 firefighters, worked to put out the fire, which was under control by 10:53, FDNY said.