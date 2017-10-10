New Mario Cuomo Bridge faces 1st rush-hour commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Tuesday is the first real rush-hour commute for Rockland County drivers headed south over the new Mario Cuomo Bridge after traffic was permanently pushed over on Friday.

Four lanes each way are open while workers finish the second span. All on and and off ramps are open, and there are already complaints of back ups on the bridge as more people started using the span.

New York State spent $3.9 billion — but it turns out we need $27 billion more to keep drivers safe.

The project is part of a display of New York progress, much like the rebuilding of the Kosciusko Bridge in Brooklyn and Queens, but a new report from the New York State Comptroller’s Office says billions more are needed to fix the rest of the state’s bridges.

One in seven bridges have been identified by Thomas Dinapoli as being in need of repairs.

Many of the bridges are more than half a century old.

The average NYC bridge is 75 years old, and the city also has the highest number of deficient bridges, at 86. Some 33 million daily drivers are impacted by this unsafe conditions.

Part of the hold up in fixing these bridges is a budget issue, according to Dinapoli. Bridges are owned by local municipalities, but the comptroller said state and federal money is needed for repairs.