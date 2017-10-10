Man who raped, robbed jogger in East River Park gets 40 years

MANHATTAN — A 30-year-old man who raped and robbed a jogger was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Paul Niles attacked the woman on Nov. 25, 2015 as she was jogging near the band shell in East River Park, court records show. He forced her into a different part of the park, raped her and then took her phone and credit card.

Niles fled on a bike after the assault. He used her credit card at a nearby deli. Niles eventually turned himself in to police.

He’d perviously been charged in a groping incident.

“This was a brutal stranger assault, and I commend the victim for her bravery in bringing her attacker to justice, as well as the prosecutors and members of law enforcement who worked tirelessly on this case,” said Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance. “According to a report on runner safety, more than 40 percent of women have experienced harassment while jogging. Female runners should be able to engage in this activity without fear of being threatened, sexually assaulted, or worse.”