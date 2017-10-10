Man jumps through second-story window at Midtown Comics

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man was injured when he jumped through the window of Midtown Comics Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on the second floor of the comic book store at 40th Street and Seventh Avenue in Times Square.

The owner told PIX11 News the man appeared intoxicated and was running around, bumping into customers before he punched the window and jumped out, landing on the sidewalk below.

Witnesses say the man was covered in blood and crawling, as it appeared he was trying to get away, when police and bystanders stopped him.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses say that before the man went into Midtown Comics, he was bothering people on the block and at Lenny’s Sandwich Shop nearby before being kicked out.

PIX11’s Allison Kaden contributed to this report.

#Breakingnews Man jumps out window at Midtown Comics. Witnesses: tries to crawl away. Taken to hospital. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/T5tIwitmXF — Allison Kaden (@akadennews) October 10, 2017