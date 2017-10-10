We’re giving $10,000 to 3 local schools that make a difference. Tell us why your school should win:

Man jumps through second-story window at Midtown Comics

Posted 4:36 PM, October 10, 2017, by , Updated at 04:59PM, October 10, 2017

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man was injured when he jumped through the window of Midtown Comics Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on the second floor of the comic book store at 40th Street and Seventh Avenue in Times Square.

The owner told PIX11 News the man appeared intoxicated and was running around, bumping into customers before he punched the window and jumped out, landing on the sidewalk below.

Witnesses say the man was covered in blood and crawling, as it appeared he was trying to get away, when police and bystanders stopped him.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses say that before the man went into Midtown Comics, he was bothering people on the block and at Lenny’s Sandwich Shop nearby before being kicked out.

