Harlem woman needs help with kidney donation

HARLEM, Manhattan — Fifty-seven year old Pamela White, from Harlem, had waited three years for a kidney.

"I have good days and I have bad days," said White. "I'm afraid of wildly waiting."

Her co-worker Tameka Fleming, a Bronx mother of three, offered to give her that kidney. She was told by a local hospital that she is a perfect match.

"God just spoke into me and said to me to me to help," said Fleming. "I did my blood work. I spoke to the social worker and I mentioned I was in a shelter and that's where it halted," said Fleming.

