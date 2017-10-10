Man with slashed neck says he was attacked by same group who stabbed man in the heart in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELMHURST, Queens — A group of four or five people approached two men in separate incidents, stabbing one in the heart and slicing the other’s neck, one of the victims told PIX11 Tuesday.

A man, 35, was stabbed in the heart after being approached on Macnish Street just after 9 p.m. Monday, according to police.

He managed to stumble to Elmhurst Hospital, about a half mile away, where he was taken in for emergency surgery.

The attack left him critically injured, but his condition was improving, according to police.

While reporting on the incident, PIX11 located another apparent victim in the neighborhood.

The man, 21, who did not want to be identified, had a bandage on his neck where he said he was slashed by the same group of men.

"I was walking and they came out of nowhere, asked if I was in a gang. I said 'nah.' They tried to get in my pockets; I wasn’t going to let that happen."

The victim said he was forced to fight back, "I didn't want to give them my money. One guy punched me and I punched back."

Details about the attackers have not been released by investigators as detectives were still searching for surveillance video.

