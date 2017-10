Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's all about the bun.

Mark Murray, who hails from Australia, has been on a mission for the last year.

The "hamdog" is a combination hamburger and hotdog. They're arranged in a certain way and enclosed in a special bread.

After eating a a hamburger and a hot dog, he says he had the idea to put them together. A patent for the baking tin is on file.

He's working to bring the dish to New York City.