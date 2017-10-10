Convicted child rapist turns himself in a year after running from courtroom

KENNEWICK, Wash. — William George Nicol, 80, turned himself in on Oct. 4 in Imperial County, California.

On Oct. 21, 2016 Nicol left a Kennewick courtroom before the jury came to a verdict. He was later convicted of two counts of first degree child rape and one count of first degree molestation.

Nicol abused a then 12-year-old boy for at least four years.

Prosecuting Attorney Anita Petra said it was odd for Nicol to sit through the entire trial, where the victim took the stand, and then take off before the verdict.

Nicol was out on a $10,000 bail so he was trusted to return to the courtroom.

A nationwide arrest warrant was put out and Petra filed a bail jumping charge against Nicol.

He is now facing a minimum sentence of 13.5 to 18 years in prison. The sex crimes have a maximum life sentence.

Nicol should be transported back to Benton County to serve his time. He is currently being held at the Imperial County jail in El Centro, California.