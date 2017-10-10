Car plunges into NJ river

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDISON, N.J. — Police say a drunk driver backed his car into a utility pole on Meadow Road, before his car ended up submerged in the Raritan River early Tuesday morning.

"The windows were knocked out and it was all full of water," said Rich Nagy, who witnessed police trying to pull it out this morning. Nagy and a group of senior citizens said they hang out by the Edison Boat Basin, where the car went in, nearly everyday. They said young kids have wrecked their cars in the water here on more than one occasion.

"They come in here and do donuts in the parking lot, acting crazy at night," said Russ Yates.

The young man responsible for this latest wreck did end up in the hospital somehow, but he was nowhere in sight when police responded to the scene Tuesday morning.

The man's 2006 Chevrolet Cavalier was submerged up to the roof. Its windows were smashed in.​

The driver has not yet been identified and no charges have been filed yet. Police are still investigating.