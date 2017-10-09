Thousands call for more affordable housing for seniors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of New Yorkers rallied in the rain outside City Hall Monday afternoon calling for more affordable housing for senior citizens.

The protest was coordinated by Metro Industrial Areas Foundation, a coalition of city churches. Metro IAF says they suggested a plan to Mayor Bill de Blasio that would transform underutilized public housing areas into 15,000 affordable apartments for senior citizens - but the mayor would not consider the plan.

"The comptroller has told us it would work, but the mayor won't talk to us," said Brother John of St. Thomas Episcopal Church.

Public Advocate Letitia James also attended the protest.

"To have the mayor just reject it out of hand and not give them serious consideration is really a disrespect to all these men and women of faith," she said.

In a statement to PIX11, a spokesperson for City Hall said, "The Mayor and agency commissioners have met with Metro IAF and made clear our interest in collaborating. We share the same mission. When they’ve put forward concrete projects in the past—like the latest phase of affordable homes at Spring Creek—we’ve worked together to get it done.”