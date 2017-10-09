Sudanese diplomat avoids charges after he allegedly gropes woman in East Village bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A Sudanese man was released from police custody early Sunday morning after he allegedly groped a woman at a bar because he has diplomatic immunity.

The man allegedly grabbed a woman's breasts and buttocks at Bar None just before 2:30 a.m. Someone called police and the man ran out of the bar and down the street after they arrived.

Officers detained the man, but he was released after he informed them he was a diplomat.

"Diplomatic immunity is a form of legal immunity that ensures diplomates are given safe passage and are considered not susceptible to lawsuit or prosecution under the host county's laws," an NYPD spokesperson said.

Bar None took action against the diplomat and all others. The business has changed its sidewalk board:

"NO DIPLOMATS," the bar wrote on the bottom.

No identifying information is available for the victim or the alleged groper.