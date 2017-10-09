Driver saves students with special needs moments before bus catches fire

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. — Thanks to a quick-thinking bus driver, half a dozen students with special needs are safe after their vehicle caught fire on Long Island Monday, police in Nassau County said.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Bennet Avenue in Roosevelt, authorities responded to a call for a bus fire.

When the driver noticed the bus was having mechanical difficulties, he evacuated all six students who were on board, police said. As they were waiting for authorities to arrive, the bus burst into flames.

No one was hurt.

The bus was registered to Guardian Bus Company in Oceanside, police said.