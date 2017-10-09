Quadruplet NJ sisters pursue medical careers to honor late mom

SWEDESBORO, N.J. — Quadruplet sisters are doing their best to honor the legacy of their late mother.

Eighteen-year-olds Casey, Kelly, Rachel and Erin Murphy are working toward careers in medicine like their mother, Toni Murphy, Philly.com reports .

Toni Murphy, who worked as an OB-GYN nurse, died in 2001 from complications from an infection when the sisters were almost 2. The Swedesboro siblings were raised by their father, Michael Murphy, with the help of their older sister, Lyn Murphy.

Casey, Kelly and Rachel are freshman nursing majors at Rutgers School of Nursing in Camden. Erin is studying animal science at Oklahoma State University as she works to become a veterinarian.

The quadruplets’ father kept the memory of their mother alive.

“I always told them stories about their mom,” he said. “I’m very proud that they are doing this.”

The quadruplets are just as competitive as they were when they were elementary students playing on intramural sports teams.

“When we get the grades, we’re always anxious to see who got the highest,” Rachel said.

However, each sister’s drive doesn’t get in the way of their collective goal.

“We’re all going through the same stuff at the same time,” Casey said. “We can help each other out.”