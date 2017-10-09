Protestors arrested on 1st day of New Jersey bear hunt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDON, N.J. - New Jersey kicked off its twice annual bear hunt this morning before sunrise. Protestors lined up along Fredon Springdale Road across from the state weigh station where hunters pull in.

By this afternoon, only five bears had been weighed in due to the warm and rainy weather. But those hunters who did track down a bear were heckled by protestors as they exited the weigh station.

Jerome Mandel, a 72-year-old Newton resident, and Catherine McCartney, a 49-year-old Highland Lakes resident, were both arrested for trying to stop hunters' trucks. McCartney sat down in the roadway. Both are now charged with obstruction, recklessness and breaking state permit rules.

The state says the bear hunt is necessary to control the population.

"We don’t have an overpopulation problem," said Dani Varon, a protestor. "This is made up from people who enjoy killing and hunting."

The Division of Fish and Wildlife said they have received reports of bears entering homes, causing property damage or becoming aggressive toward humans or pets, among other problems.

"We understand that people are upset by this and that emotions can run high on both sides," said Robert Geist, a spokesman for New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. "What we do through New Jersey Fish and Wildlife is, we try to make sure that we go where the science leads us. And the science leads us to the point where the harvest is a critical part of that bear management program."

The hunt is scheduled to continue through Saturday. Another round of bear hunting will be permitted in December.

This week, hunters will track and kill bears using a bow and arrows. Later in the week, they'll be permitted to use muzzle-loaders.

Last year's bear hunt resulted in 636 bears killed. The majority of the hunt takes place in northwest New Jersey. All hunters are required to get a permit before partaking.