NY task force returns from hurricane relief mission in Puerto Rico

A Team of 27 members of the Urban Search & Rescue NY Task Force 1 delivered food, water and medications to stranded communities in Puerto Rico. They also helped set up the distribution center in San Juan. The task force rescued eight villagers and repaired a hospital generator in Utuado. The team arrived in Puerto Rico on Saturday Sept. 23 and departed on Oct. 5. The team is activated by FEMA so they are ready to go if they get another call.

