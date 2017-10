QUEENS — A man was stabbed in the heart in Queens Monday night just blocks from a hospital, police sources said.

The 35-year old man was on Macnish Street just after 9 p.m. when he was stabbed, police sources said. He walked to NYC Health and Hospitals Elmhurst and was able to tell staff what happened. The man was rushed into surgery.

He is currently in serious condition.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.