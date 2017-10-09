Man, 28, dead after falling and hitting head outside Williamsburg bar

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A man is dead after falling and hitting his head outside a bar in Williamsburg over the weekend.

Steven Vazquez, 28, was found unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to his head, on Marcy Avenue between Broadway and South Fifth Street, Sunday after a 911 call around 7 a.m. about a person who needed help, according to the NYPD.

The Ridgewood resident was hospitalized, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators believe Vazquez drank too much and passed out. No criminality is suspected.

Vazquez is believed to have fell and hit his head outside Duff’s Brooklyn bar, the NY Daily News reports.