Las Vegas dims lights to mark one week since mass shooting

LAS VEGAS — At 10:05 p.m., the Las Vegas Strip's bright lights dimmed for about 10 minutes to mark the passing of exactly a week since a gunman opened fire, killing 58 people and wounding almost 500 at a country music festival.

Most casinos along Las Vegas Boulevard darkened their marquees briefly Sunday.

A week earlier, gunfire began raining from a 32nd-floor room at the gold-glass Mandalay Bay hotel tower on the city's famous resort corridor.

Officials say more than 50 properties around town also took part in the memorial.

The Strip was also darkened after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

It was last dimmed to mark the death in February 2015 of legendary former UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian.

Others whose deaths were marked the same way include Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., George Burns and Presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan.