ESPN suspends Jemele Hill over tweets

ESPN has suspended SportsCenter host Jemele Hill for two weeks due to “a second violation of our social media guidelines,” the network announced Monday afternoon.

Hill “previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet,” ESPN said in a statement.

“In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision.”

ESPN's Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/JkVoBVz7lv — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 9, 2017

Last month, the sports network anchor called President Donald Trump a “white supremacist” and “bigot,” which prompted calls from the president for an apology.

In that case, ESPN repeatedly said Hill’s comments don’t reflect the view of the network. But that apparently didn’t satisfy Trump, who demanded on Twitter that ESPN “Apologize for untruth!”