Elevators out of order at Bronx senior facility, super carries residents on stairs

THE BRONX — Elevators have been out at a senior living facility in the Bronx for weeks, forcing residents to walk up and down the six flights of stairs.

The 155th Street facility, which is run by New Vision management, needs new elevators. Seniors say without them, they're stuck in their homes.

"Its very frustrating," said one resident, who asked not to be identified. "One senior has already fallen."

One staffer has taken matters into her own hands. She's been carrying seniors up and down the stairs on her back, but she hasn't been able to help everyone.

A woman with alzheimer's has missed medical appointments because of the elevator problem, her family said.

Repairs are estimated to take up to three months, according to building management.

Some seniors say that is just too long to wait.

"We have the Department of Buildings involved. We have all the agencies like HUD. We are trying to do it as fast as we possibly can," said Miriam Rodriguez, the property manager.

PIX11 news will keep the pressure on city agencies and the elevator company to get the elevators fixed.

