Pair attack woman in Bronx grocery store checkout line

NORWOOD, the Bronx — A pair attacked a 70-year-old woman in the checkout line of a Bronx grocery store after she left the line to get something she'd forgotten, police said.

The victim had her items on the conveyor belt at a Key Food checkout on Sept. 28 when she asked the cashier if she could get one more thing, officials said. She left the line and then came back with an additional item.

A man and woman who were also in line argued with her, police said. They both punched her in the face once before leaving the Jerome Avenue grocery store in an unknown direction.

The victim was not seriously injured by either punch to the face, officials said. She refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police have asked for help identifying her attackers. Both of them are in their late teens or early twenties. The man is about 6 feet 2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, all gray clothing and white sneakers. The woman is about 5 feet 4 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, black sweat pants and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).