NYC bartender with 9-night ‘Jeopardy!’ streak wins fans with quirky antics, big bets

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — The answer is, “he’s a Manhattan bartender who grew up on the Pound Ridge Reservation and has won nine jeopardy games in a row, making him the first 'streaker' of the new season. "

The question is, “who is Austin Rogers?”

He’s been called "chutzpah with hair" by "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and Austin Rogers has already won $332,400 on the show. He has no plans to stop, but he also is keeping his day job at the Gaf West.

What’s the secret to his success?

“Being naturally intelligent and having an encyclopedic knowledge or everything,” Rivera told PIX11.

How about modesty? PIX11 asked?

Without missing a beat, Rivers responded: “modesty is not a requisite for winning "Jeopardy!". I mean, I have it, of course, but it's not a requisite."

So far the 38-year-old Rogers, who, by the way, is single, has won the hearts of tens of millions on the Internet with his antics on Jeopardy!, which include cursing, dancing, bragging and just oozing self-confidence.

But then again some call him the guy you love to hate.

“Everyone loves me, a lot of people hate me, a lot of people love me, a lot of people hate me,” Rogers said, in a way some people might find endearing, others may call annoying.

Rogers has opinions on everyone and everything.

Alex Trebek?

“He’s a hologram, I have never seen him off the 'Jeopardy!' set,” Rogers quipped.

As for his post "Jeopardy!" life?

“You’ll be seeing more of me,” Rogers told PIX11. “I'm already sick of me and I’m me."

He had both new fans from "Jeopardy!" and old fans from the bar.

“I’m happy he is back serving beers on a Sunday with the Buffalo Bills” customer Dave Hoffman told PIX11. “Glad he’s not gone beyond his roots.”

And Austin promises he’ll be in the Tournament of Champions come November and he’s going to be his usual eccentric self.

Stay tuned.