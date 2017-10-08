Man steals $10,000 worth of jewelry, electronics from Brooklyn apartment

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — Police are asking for help in identifying a man connected to a burglary in Brooklyn.

On Sept. 29, police were called to an apartment in the vicinity Woodruff Avenue and Crooke Avenue after an individual allegedly entered a residence through the fire escape, officials said.

Once the individual was inside the apartment, he allegedly stole $5,000 worth of jewelry and $5,000 worth of electronics before fleeing the scene, police said.

The individual is described as a black male with a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a brown hat, blue coat, and blue jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).