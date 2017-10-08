Man slashes Queens subway rider in face

ROCKAWAY, Queens — A man slashed a subway rider across the face early Sunday morning, police said.

The 21-year-old victim was seated on a Manhattan-bound A train around 1:30 a.m. when a stranger walked up to him, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The attacker didn’t say anything before slashing the victim across the left side of his face, police officials said. He got off the train and fled the station in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered a large laceration and was treated at a local hospital, an NYPD spokesperson said. He is in stable condition.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker. He is about 26 to 28 years old and 5 feet 8 inches tall. The attacker was last seen wearing a red, white and blue jacket; blue jeans and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).