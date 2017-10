GREAT NECK ESTATES, N.Y. – A man was arrested for attempting to bribe police in Long Island.

Jacob Tal, 21, entered the Great Neck Estates Police Department and approached a police officer Saturday evening, officials said.

Tal allegedly offered the police officers drugs and money so that police would not pull him over and write him tickets in the future, police said.

Police refused the bribe and placed Tal under arrest.

Tal was charged with attempted bribery.