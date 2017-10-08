LI police rescue missing kayaker 17 hours after boat capsizes

LONG ISLAND SOUND — Police rescued a stranded kayaker Sunday after his boat capsized in the Long Island Sound, officials said.

Michael Diaz, 56, went fishing in the morning on Oct 7, but failed to return home. His roommate called police Sunday morning to report Diaz’ dissapearence.

Suffolk County Marine Units, the Coast Guard and multiple volunteer fire departments searched the Long Island Sound and eventually found Diaz clinging to the rocks of a lighthouse about one mile off the coast of Norwalk Connecticut just before noon.

Diaz told officers his kayak capsized around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

He was taken to to the Norwalk Cove Marina and then transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

The water was about 68 degrees at the time of the rescue.