STATEN ISLAND – The FDNY rescued a deer from water Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday when a deer was spotted in the New York Harbor on the Staten Island side of the Verrazano Bridge.

FDNY was called to scene, and the FDNY Marine 8 took their raft to the water, traveling to the struggling deer.

They were able to rescue the deer and return the animal back to land in Staten Island.